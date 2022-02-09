Cairo: A young Kuwaiti admitted to have run over his friend due to an unspecified dispute between them, local media said.
The self-confessed killer was quoted as saying after arrest that he had deliberately hit his friend, who was also a Kuwaiti, with his car following a quarrel between them and escaped afterwards, Al Rai newspaper said.
The victim’s body was found on a farm in the governorate of Al Wafra in southern Kuwait.
The suspect said he had run over his friend several times, causing his death, Al Anba newspaper said.
A medical forensic report and police investigations proved that the attack had been carried out intentionally. There was no word about the exact motive for the crime.
The man and his car were referred to public prosecution. The age of the suspect or that of the victim was not disclosed.
In recent months, Kuwait has seen a series of violent incidents, some of them culminated in murder.