Dubai: A Kuwaiti police officer has been dismissed from the patrol unit following allegations of an inappropriate search of a woman, according to Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior.

The dismissal followed an internal inquiry by the General Department of Control and Inspection, during which the officer admitted to violating proper search procedures.

The incident came to light after the woman filed a formal complaint with the General Department of Inspection.

In her complaint, she alleged that the officer stopped her vehicle during a patrol, requested her identification, and instructed her to exit her car.

The officer then searched both her personal belongings and her body, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and surprised by the encounter. The officer reportedly left the scene without offering any explanation for the search.