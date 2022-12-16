Cairo: Five Kuwaiti lawmakers have proposed amending the law to allow segregation of university female and male students, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The authors of the proposal said they had demanded amending an article in a 1996 law pertaining to higher education for the Kuwait University and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Al Qabas added.
Their proposal calls for developing buildings of the institutions to ensure a ban on mixing of students.
Elaborating, the lawmakers called for designating separate buildings, housing lecture halls, labs and all other facilities and utilities for female students.
It was not immediately clear when the legislature, elected last September, will debate the proposal.
Earlier this month, a Kuwaiti lawmakers called for a ban on allowing men and women to mix at the country’s Ministry of Islamic Endowments (Awqaf).
MP Hamad Al Obeid said such mixing irks female employees at the ministry. “It is unacceptable to cause inconvenience to women employees at their workplaces, especially if they are doing their job well,” he added.
Al Obeid is reportedly one of the five lawmakers who have proposed segregation of the university students.