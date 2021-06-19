Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested for donning an abaya and niqab - which covers the face - in an attempt to conceal his identity while going to meet his lover at a hotel, local media reported.
The hotel management, which got suspicious, reported the incident to the police, who rushed to the hotel to investigate the matter.
Police said they found the man with a woman who had booked the room under her son’s name for the purpose of meeting him, her lover.
Both are Kuwaitis citizens, and the man admitted to disguising in women’s clothing, saying that “it was the only way of meeting his lover”. Both were detained and necessary legal measures are being taken against them.