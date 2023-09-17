Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen has reportedly divorced his wife just two days after his marriage upon learning that his wife had previously undergone an operation without telling him.
According to reports, the citizen applied for divorce soon after discovering that she has undergone Gastric Sleeve Surgery, accusing her of withholding this information.
Consequently, the court approved the divorce petition.
The Family Counselling Department of the Ministry of Justice reported a high volume of divorce cases in 2022.
The department received 13,814 cases last year across its branches in various regions including Farwaniya, Reqqa, Sulaibikhat, Ahmadi, Jahra, Mubarak Al Kabeer, and Hawally.
The official statistics released by the Ministry of Justice shed light on the outcomes of these cases: 4,131 cases (68.5 per cent of 6,033 cases) resulted in revocable divorce; 1,305 cases (21.6 per cent of 6,033 cases) found reconciliation between the spouses and 597 cases (9.9 per cent of 6,033 cases) culminated in finalised divorce.
Notably, the Farwaniya and Capital governorates witnessed the highest number, each registering 2,753 cases. They were followed by Ahmadi Governorate with 1,060 cases, Jahra with 994 cases, Hawally with 757 cases and Mubarak Al Kabeer reporting 469 cases.