Cairo: Kuwaiti anti-drug police had arrested a citizen and his girlfriend on suspicion of dealing in drugs, a local newspaper has said.
Acting upon a tipoff, police found in the couple’s possession a cocktail of drugs including cocaine, 600 grams of hashish and a quantity of narcotic pills, Al Anba added.
The ages of the suspects were not given.
In recent months, Kuwait has busted several drug smuggling and traffic attempts.
Earlier this month, Kuwaiti police arrested an expatriate for having peddled in drugs packed inside fire extinguishers.
The suspect was caught in possession of 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu.
He admitted to have been working for a compatriot who had been deported from Kuwait.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.