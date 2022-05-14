Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen has been sentenced to five years in prison for joining Daesh (Isis) terror group and planning to blow up military facilities and places of worship, local media reported.
Acting on a tip-off, the suspect has been arrested and referred to trial after investigations proved he is guilty of joining Daesh. He is said to have received bomb-making training and planned to bomb facilities in the country.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the culprit was accused of planning to blow up the Husseiniyas of Bu Hamad and Al Yassin, a military base for American forces and the shrines in Jafari in northeastern Kuwait.
The newspaper said that the accused failed to convince his mother and brother to join the terror group and urged his followers to pledge allegiance to Daesh.