Dubai: A young Kuwaiti man was arrested for allegedly beating up his parents and stabbing two security officers, local media reported.
According to police, the man stabbed two security personnel, one on the shoulder and other in the hand with a knife while they were trying to bring him under control.
The accused was acting abnormally as state as security officers were responding to a call received by the control room, where the accused had beaten his parents.
The citizen has been referred to competent authority and a case was registered against him in Jaber Al Ahmed police station. Both security men are said to be in a stable health condition.
Over the past few months, Kuwait has witnessed repeated attacks against policemen. Earlier this month, a Kuwaiti man was arrested for stabbing a security officer with a knife and attacking his family, Al Rai newspaper reported quoting informed sources.
In July, a Kuwaiti traffic officer was stabbed by a motorist who violated traffic rules and was stopped to be issued a ticket. That incident happened in in Jahra Governorate.