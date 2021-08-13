Dubai: Two kuwaiti policewomen were injured when they were knocked down by a woman motorist who was asked to stop in the Abdullah Al Salem suburb in Kuwait City, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the motorist, who refused to stop and sped away knocking down the policewomen, has been arrested. It is not yet clear why the police patrol tried to stop the citizen.
While one sustained a broken leg, the other had her hand broken.
Over the past few months, Kuwait has witnessed some incidents where motorists refused to respond to police patrols. In April, a police officer died when a vehicle ran him over at a checkpoint on First Ring Road during curfew hours. The driver was arrested and is in police custody, the Interior Ministry then announced.
Also back in January, a traffic policeman was taken to Al Adan Hospital after being mistakenly run over by an Asian motorist. The incident happened on the Fahaheel Road opposite Mina Abdullah when the traffic officers were monitoring the road to arrest speeding motorists. The officer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance while the Asian motorist has been referred for interrogation.