Kuwait City: After months of battling a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Kuwait recorded a significant decrease in the number of cases in the past week.

On Tuesday, Kuwait reported 1,043 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in a single day in the past two months.

In addition, the occupancy of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been going down slowly in the past week.

While it is unclear why the sudden drop in cases, health officials have pointed out that getting the vaccine is the best way to ensure the safety and wellbeing of society.

As of a month ago, the Ministry of Health began reporting deaths of those who were vaccinated. According to the data published, in the past month more than 90 per cent of all COVID-19 fatalities were people that did not receive one or both doses of the vaccine.

Restrictions

As the health situation is improving, however, several restrictions are still in place. All commercial businesses and shops are required to close by 8pm. Entry into malls, restaurants, cafes, salons and gyms is contingent on only those who have received one or both jabs.

Meanwhile, Kuwaitis looking to travel can only leave the country if they have received the first dose. But starting on August 1, only those who have received both jabs will be able to travel outside the country.