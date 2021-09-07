Dubai: A university professor in Kuwait tampered with the grades of a female student just because she refused to marry him, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported.
The professor is said to have proposed to the girl but her family turned down his marriage offer. Accordingly, he changed all marks achieved by the student and gave her 'zero' in the subject he had been teaching although she had attended all lectures.
The student filed a case against the professor, claiming he intentionally manipulated her marks.
The professor denied before the Public Prosecution the charges against him and was released on bail, but will be referred to a criminal court on charges of forging official documents.
This is the first of its kind incident to be reported in the Kuwait University.