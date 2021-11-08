Dubai: The Women and Family Committee of Kuwait’s National Assembly has approved a proposal to give monthly salaries to unemployed Kuwaiti mothers, Al Anba newspaper reported.
This means unemployed Kuwaiti mothers who have children and are taking care of them could soon be getting monthly salaries ranging from KD500 ($1650) to KD 750, Al Anba newspaper reported.
According to Kuwaiti MP Khalil Al Saleh, mothers holding university degrees will get KD750 dinars while holders of diploma will be getting KD600. Meanwhile, mothers who have not completed high school will be given KD500.
He called on the Kuwaiti government to approve his proposal, as it will help Kuwaiti families with the cost of living. He thanked the Finance Committee for also approving his proposal.
For his part, MP Al Saifi Al Saifi said the committee also approved his proposal on increasing financial aid granted to women and linking public aid by 10 per cent or 100 dinars, whichever is higher, every 3 years.