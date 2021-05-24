Dubai: Two Indian citizens have separately committed suicide in Kuwait in less than 12 hours, local media reported.
According to Al Anba paper, the first victim took his own life in Khaitan area of Farwaniya Governorate following a family dispute with an Indian woman. It is not known whether she is his wife or not.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior’s operations room received a report from a Kuwaiti citizen that he had lost contact with his Indian domestic worker for two days.
The Kuwaiti man said that he tried to call him many times but to no avail. “To my surprise, when I went to his accommodation, I found him hanging,” the Kuwaiti sponsor added. However, it is not yet known why the worker decided to end his life.
In yet another suicide case, the ministry of interior revealed yesterday that a Gulf citizen in his 50s had killed himselfown life while serving his term in the central prison.