Cairo: Prosecutors in Kuwait have referred a number of people to a trial and demanded they be penalised for retweeting an “unlawful” tweet, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The referral to the Criminal Court followed investigations with the retweeters after the original tweeter had been interrogated, Al Qabas added, citing what it described as a well-informed source.
Neither the actual number of the defendants nor the content of the tweet was revealed. Public prosecution has demanded the retweeters be penalised on the grounds that they supported the tweet, the source said.
The tweet was monitored by the Interior Ministry, the paper said, without giving further details.
In the past, courts in Kuwait issued rulings penalising or acquitting retweeters in different cases.
In 2016, Kuwait started applying an anti-cyber crime law.
Several people have since been handed down varying verdicts in different cases.
Last February, a Kuwaiti court sentenced two tweeters to 10 and five years each in jail after trying them in absentia on charges of spreading false news on the judiciary.