Cairo: The Kuwaiti government plans to revise state advisers’ “high” payrolls to cut spending and to list foreigners among them to replace them with Kuwaitis, according to a local newspaper.
Al Qabas, quoting government sources, reported that the Cabinet will request different government agencies to explain reasons for paying high bonuses to advisors amid a spending-rationing policy.
“During its coming meetings, the Cabinet will task the Civil Service Commission with specifying the numbers of advisors, particularly the expatriates appointed in the state institutions in a step to replace them with citizens according to needs and specialties,” the sources added.
“The Cabinet supports all plans aimed to ease pressure on government agencies’ budgets and find other sources to finance the budget starting from curtailing bonuses and official missions as part of rationalisation plans that will be implemented soon according to timetables for each ministry,” they said.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
Kuwait has recently stepped up efforts to redress its demographic imbalance and replace foreign workers with its citizens as part of an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from COVID-19.