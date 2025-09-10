GOLD/FOREX
Women judges appointed to Kuwait's highest judicial office

Breakthrough move signals historic shift in judiciary’s gender balance

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: For the first time in Kuwait’s history, women judges have been appointed to the Court of Cassation’s prosecution office, the country’s highest judicial authority, in what officials described as a milestone for gender representation in the judiciary.

The Supreme Judicial Council announced the appointment of 13 judges to the Cassation prosecution office on Tuesday, including two women — marking their entry into the top ranks of Kuwait’s legal system. The decision follows years of gradual inclusion of women into the judiciary, a field long dominated by men.

According to Al Qabas Arabic daily, the appointments are part of a broader reshuffle that also saw 56 judges transferred from the Court of First Instance to the Court of Appeals. The inclusion of women represents the most significant advancement for female judges since they were first admitted to Kuwait’s judiciary in recent years.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to “Kuwaitisation” policies, ensuring more nationals take on senior judicial roles. As part of the reshuffle, 56 judges were transferred from the Court of First Instance to the Court of Appeals.

The breakthrough has been widely hailed as a milestone in Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to expand women’s participation in public life, particularly in fields traditionally dominated by men.

