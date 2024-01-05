Dubai: Kuwait is set to introduce practical tests for skilled technical workers as a prerequisite for issuing work permits.
The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), in collaboration with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), announced this initiative as part of the professional system project for smart recruitment. The move comes in line with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, and is a key element of the national development plan.
PAM said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being prepared with PAAET, which is expected to be signed early next week. This MoU will set the framework for conducting practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait, making it a mandatory requirement for obtaining a work permit.
The tests will be introduced in gradual stages and will apply to specific professions, as determined by the standards and conditions outlined in the MoU. The primary aim of these tests is to enhance the technical proficiency of workers in Kuwait and contribute to the development of the labour market.
The initial phase of this initiative will focus on the contracting sector, with the objective of improving efficiency in this field and protecting Kuwaiti families from fraud and substandard work.
PAM also highlighted future plans to develop a mechanism for issuing skill classifications. This system will categorise employment levels based on skill and experience, with details to be finalised in the future.