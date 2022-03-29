Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have ordered restaurants and coffee shops to observe closure during the fasting hours in the Muslim sacred month of Ramadan beginning next week, a local newspaper has said.
The shutdowns were made in an administrative decree issued by head of the Kuwait Municipality Ahmed Al Manfuhi, Al Jarida reported.
According to the decree, such sites are ordered to shut down during the fasting in Ramadan and allowed to open two hours before the daily fast-breaking time to prepare for their services. just
The paper quoted Al Manfuhi as instructing municipalities across Kuwait to monitor restaurants and cafes and take legal action against violators.
The order takes effect as of the first day of Ramadan expected this year to begin on April 2.
In Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.
According to Kuwaiti law, fast-breaking in public during this period is an offence punishable by a maximum one month in prison or a fine of 100 dinars.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million, is home to a large community of foreign workers.