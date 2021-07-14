Kuwait City: The Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait said the country will allow workers in six different sectors to transfer to any other sector.
Those working in manufacturing, agriculture, herding, fishing, cooperative societies and free trade zones can transfer to any other sector, but subject to their employers’ agreement.
The decision is set to go into effect as of Thursday July 15.
This will automatically null the decision against a transfer on labour from different sectors that was put in place in 2015.
Al Mousa said in a press statement that the decision was issued to allow for more market flexibility due to a shortage in the labour market, mainly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.