Cairo: Postponed examinations for students who caught COVID-19 in Kuwait are due to begin next Sunday, a week after schools reopened in the country, a local newspaper has said.
Such students at the intermediate and secondary schools will sit for their exams on Sunday, Al Jarida added.
Instructions have been made to schools to provide special classrooms amid health precautions to use them as exam boards for those students, it added.
The Education Ministry is still studying the possibility of revival schools’ return to full capacity to replace the current system that divides students’ attendance over two groups, the paper said, citing sources at the ministry.
“Officials have held several meetings in this regard,” the sources added, expecting a related decision next week. A rotating class system has been in force in Kuwait since last October as part of precautions to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, thousands of students returned to classes in Kuwait for their second semester after the end of the mid-year holiday.
Unvaccinated teachers and students above age of 16 are still required to show a negative coronavirus-detecting PCR test result to be allowed in.
The second semester in Kuwait was originally scheduled to kick off on February 13. But the Education Ministry postponed it to March 6 for a public holiday marking the Independence Day, the Liberation Day and Al Israa Wal Miraj (Prophet Mohammed’s night journey).
The government has already scrapped this requirement for schoolchildren under 16.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a significant decline in infection rates.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result.
Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing in mosques has been cancelled.