Dubai: An expatriate female student died after throwing herself from the fourth floor of the College of Science on the campus of the University of Kuwait on Wednesday, local media reported.
The Egyptian student, 19, was reportedly seen by her colleagues as she was jumping from the fourth floor of the building in the Sabah Al Salem University City. It is not yet known as to why she has taken the extreme step.
Security men and detectives arrived at the scene immediately after the Ministry of Interior’s operations room received a report of the student’s fall.
Medical teams at the university rushed to the scene and transferred the victim to Farwaniya hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A team from the public prosecution listened to the testimonies of eyewitnesses and examined the university’s surveillance cameras. Preliminary investigations revealed that the student committed suicide.