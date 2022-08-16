Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has suspended the issuance of family and visit visas to expats until further notice, local media reported.
Al Rai quoted sources as saying the ministry issued relevant instructions to the Residency Affair Department in all six governorates to stop issuing family and visit visas to expats.
Only doctors and Europeans who apply for online visa are excluded from this decision. Those who have been already issued visas, however, can enter the country
According to sources, a new regulatory framework is being developed while this suspension is in place.