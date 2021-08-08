Kuwait City: Based on the directives of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, the Chief of the General Fire Brigade, Khaled Al Mekrad, announced on Saturday that Kuwait will be sending fire brigades to help contain wildfires in Turkey and Greece.
The fire brigades consist of 45 firefighters and six firefighting vehicles, in addition to rescue equipment.
Turkey will be receiving the aid on Sunday, while the fire brigades will make it to Greece on Monday.
Kuwait’s aid comes as both countries are battling ravaging wildfires that have destroyed several homes and forced residents to flee. Greece reported one fatality and at least five people have been reported dead in Turkey.
On Friday, thousands of residents fled their homes in Greece as the rising temperatures blazed through 20 kilometres north of the capital.