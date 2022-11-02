Cairo: Kuwait’s labour authorities have voiced interest in having more Filipino workers in the country, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
This came at a meeting between Director-General of the Kuwaiti Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) Mubarak Al Azmi and the Philippines’ Charge d’Affaires in the country Jose Cabrera, Al Qabas added.
The Kuwaiti official said both sides are keen on promoting cooperation regarding the Philippine labour.
There are around 225,625 Filipinos working in Kuwait, including 162,041 domestic helpers, making them among the top migrant workers in the country, Al Qabas said, citing recent official figures.
Al Azmi said Kuwait provides legal protection for all expatriates from different nationalities. “There is a favourable work environment safeguarding rights of all workers in the private and domestic sectors,” he added.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.