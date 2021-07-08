Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have revoked driving licences of around 14,600 expatriates after they were found to have changed their jobs that do not qualify them for getting licences, a local newspaper said, citing security sources.
The total number of driving licences in Kuwait is estimated at 1.5 million including 850,000 held by foreign residents, according to Al Rai newspaper. Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.
Traffic authorities in the country are verifying motorists’ compliance with rules whereby driving licences are issued, the sources said.
In recent years, Kuwait has tightened regulations for issuing driving licences to expatriates. “There are foreign students, who are exceptionally granted driving licences on humanitarian grounds,” a source said. “Unfortunately, after they finish their studies, the student does not hand back the licence issued for a particular purpose and continues to keep it,” a source said.
“The Traffic Directorate blocks this licence and invalidates it. Whoever is caught holding it, is deported for violating the country’s laws,” the source added.
According to Kuwaiti laws, validity of an expatriate’s driving licence is linked to validity of the residency permit.
Driving licences issued for drivers and agents are automatically revoked if their holders change their jobs.