Cairo: A total of 832 people have been killed in Kuwait in road crashes in the past 30 months, including 157 until the end of last month, a local newspaper has reported, citing security sources.
The tally includes 352 deaths in 2020 and 323 others last year, Al Qabas added. Since the start of this year until June end, 157 people have been killed in traffic mishaps, i.e. 26 deaths each month, according to the report.
Speaking on the mobile, driving past red lights and going at high speed are the main reasons for crashes, the sources said.
Earlier this week, five Egyptian expatriates were killed and four others, including a Kuwaiti man, were injured in a road crash in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people.