Kuwait City: After posting a livestream on Facebook asking for help from her alleged abusive sponsor, a Filipina was rescued within minutes by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI), a local newspaper reported.
An official told the daily that the sponsor has been arrested and the MOI will detain him until the investigation is over.
The maid has been transferred to the domestic workers shelter in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh. Once the investigation is over, the official said that the maid will be granted her full rights and the option to leave the country if she wants to.
The Labour Attaché at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, Nasser Mustafa, praised the quick response of the Kuwaiti authorities in dealing with the case. He added that the embassy is following up on the situation and will visit the shelter on Tuesday to check on her.