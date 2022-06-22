Cairo: A military guard at a central prison in Kuwait has been apprehended on suspicion of smuggling drugs and mobile phones to inmates, a local newspaper has said.
The suspect was allegedly involved in smuggling the banned items to prisoners in return for big sums of money, Al Anba added, citing a security source.
“The man took advantage of his job in escorting sick inmates at the Central Prison to and from hospitals in smuggling drugs and mobile phones and exploiting his military capacity to personally bring in these prohibited items,” the source said.
Some inmates, caught with the stuff, admitted to the involvement of the guard who stayed away from the workplace after learning that his misconduct had been unmasked, the source added.
The suspect was later arrested in his apartment where police found an unlicensed firearm.