Dubai: Kuwaiti police have arrested a number of people for being involved in a violent brawl in Jahra Governorate, which prompted one of them to steal a police car to run over the other, Al Jarida newspaper reported.
Media reports said that the Saad Al Abdullah area police station received a report about a huge brawl going on in Saad Al Abdullah area, and police patrols rushed immediately to the scene only to find a big quarrel between several parties. One of those involved in the fight is said to have assaulted a police officer, stolen the patrol, and run away with it.
Other police patrols chased down the assailant, who collided with a lamppost, causing damage to the patrol vehicle. He was arrested, and so were the most of the parties involved. All of them were Kuwaitis= nationals.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, all those involved were arrested, and all parties were referred to competent authorities. The statement said that the incident is being investigated and that necessary legal measures would be taken.