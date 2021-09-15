Kuwait City. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Life in Kuwait is expected to return to normal in mid-October amid a decline in infection and death rates and the occupancy of intensive care to its lowest level, plus the steady growth of the vaccination rate, an official source said.

The source said the country plans to move to the fifth phase of the plan to return to normal life by mid-October, in keeping with the scheme approved by the Cabinet at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The source expected wedding and event halls will be open for fully vaccinated people, it will be business as usual for health clubs, conferences, exhibitions and training courses, and the number of incoming flights will be increased.

The source said destinations that were banned in the previous stages will open up, and land ports will open completely during the coming period.

Regarding the future of the academic year, which is scheduled to start on October 3, the source confirmed that there is no change so far in the announced study plans, noting that the Ministry of Education is considering face-to-face education for students in different stages for a month, and accordingly it will decide whether to continue or return to distance education.

On the other hand, the Director of Al Adan Hospital, Dr. Tariq Dashti, revealed that 402 deaths have been recorded in the Al Ahmadi Health District since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 until the end of August, with a rate of 16.6 per cent of the country’s total deaths, estimated at 2,419.

Dashti told Al Seyassah, “The latest report on COVID-19 deaths in Al Adan Hospital shows that 82 per cent of deaths were among unvaccinated patients, 7 per cent among people who received one dose of the vaccine, 8 per cent of people fully vaccinated, and 2 per cent among people unknown whether they received the vaccination or not, pointing out that 52 per cent of the deaths were men and 48 per cent women.

The report, prepared by the Head of the Public Health Department in the Ahmadi region, Dr. Shaima Al Awadi, shows that the death rate among Kuwaitis in the region was the highest at 48 per cent, followed by deaths of Indian nationality by 23 per cent, then the stateless people or Bidoon by 11 per cent, followed by expatriates of the Filipino nationality by 9 per cent, then other nationalities.

He added, “The age groups of the deceased ranged between 26 and 95 years, and the median age was 65 years, explaining that 83 per cent of the deaths were among people aged 50 or above, and that the age group from 70 to 79 years witnessed the highest number of deaths with 93.

The Ministry of Health said on Monday 58 new COVID-19 infections and one death had been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,432.