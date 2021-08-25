Cairo: No date has been set yet for resuming flights between Kuwait on the one hand and India, Pakistan and Egypt on the other, a Kuwaiti aviation official has said.
“Reports in news outlets and social media about setting a date for the start of flights to Egypt and India are incorrect,” head of air transport at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Abdullah Al Rajahi said. Indians and Egyptians are among the largest foreign communities in Kuwait.
“Until now, no airline company has been permitted to operate from these countries or the other countries that the Council of Ministers has recently agreed to resume flights with,” the official added, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida.
Last week, the Kuwaiti government announced resuming commercial flights with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Nepal to enter the country.
Al Rajahi said DGCA is still in the process of drawing up operation flights for these countries according to the available seating capacity. “An official announcement will be made to all passengers about the operation date once these operation plans are finalised,” he added.
As of August 1, Kuwait has allowed vaccinated foreign residents, who have valid residency permits to enter the country, lifting a ban of nearly six months prompted by COVID-19 concerns.