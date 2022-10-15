Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has ruled to drop a mother’s right to her son’s custody after the woman was blamed for the child’s poor grades in school, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The ruling by the Family Appeals Court was in response to a lawsuit filed by a Kuwaiti man requesting the woman be stripped of the boy’s custody due to alleged negligence, Al Anba added.
The claimant said the woman was too busy with her affairs to pay due attention to the child’s education, a situation resulting in his low scores.
The claimant’s lawyer provided the court with official documents proving the boy’s schooling decline, the report said.
The court also ordered fees received by the woman be halted.
The claimant’s relation to the woman was not given.