Kuwait City: For the past few months, Kuwait’s Civil Service Bureau has been studying the possibility of changing the working hours for employees in the government sector to 9:30am until 5pm. Currently, the official working hours of the public sector are from 7am until 2pm.
The study is being conducted to determine how to increase employees’ productivity, while also allowing for flexibility. The proposal is likely to include an afternoon rest period, in addition to establishing nurseries in each government agency to make it easier for working mothers.
Once the study has been completed, an official request to change the working hours will be submitted to the Civil Service Commission and the Cabinet of Ministers for their final approval.
The majority of Kuwaitis work in the public sector, around 70 per cent, as it offers shorter working hours, higher pay and several benefits, compared to the private sector.
Return to work
The news comes as all government agencies and sectors have returned 100 per cent back to work after a year and a half of working from home and reduced employee capacity. The decision went into effect August 15.
Those who are exempt from the decision are pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses.
Kuwait is starting slowly to open up and resume normal activity as the health situation stabilises.