Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a citizen to 10 years with hard labour for falsely claiming to be a member of the ruling family, local media reported.
The suspect was also ordered to return KD2 million that he fraudulently obtained from a prominent Kuwaiti personality.
The accused used modern electronic means to obtain the funds, despite already being incarcerated.
The Court of Cassation upheld the decision of the lower court, effectively ending the legal proceedings against the defendant.
Earlier last week, a Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a detective to rob expatriates. The suspect reportedly admitted to committing 10 robberies, taking advantage of the victims’ fear of the police.
Several expatriates who had filed complaints were able to identify the suspect during a visual identification procedure, and he was found to have used a forged ID in his crimes. He has been handed over to the prosecution for legal proceedings.
According to a security source, a team was formed to arrest the suspect after several robbery cases were reported where victims were detained by an unknown person who claimed to be a detective and then robbed of their money and phones. The suspect was arrested in the Maidan Hawally area.