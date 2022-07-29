Cairo: A Kuwaiti criminal court had sentenced a stateless Bedoon man to 10 years in prison on charges of murdering a Kuwaiti citizen due to a dispute over camels, a local news portal has reported.
Last March, the convict fatally hit the victim in his 60s with his car in Kuwait’s Al Jahra governorate after a row over trespassing of camels owned by the latter into the defendant’s camp, said the news website Mediacourt.
The court amended the charges raised against the convict from murder to beating leading to death, added the website that reports about security and lawsuits.
The verdict can be appealed.