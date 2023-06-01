Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been arrested after stabbing his brother at a wedding ceremony in Farwaniya governorate.
A video capturing the incident was shared on social media. The footage shows the suspect grabbing a sharp object from his pocket and stabbing his brother in front of guests before fleeing the scene.
The stabbing attack occurred in front of well-wishers who rushed to help the victim and transported him to the nearest hospital. The victim was admitted to intensive care unit.
The suspect has been apprehended and referred to the public prosecution on charges of attempted murder, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said on its official twitter account.