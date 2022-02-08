Cairo: Kuwait has launched a campaign to curb suicide attempts after a significant increase mainly among youngsters in the Gulf country.
The “Your Life is Dear” initiative was unveiled by the Kuwaiti Social Association with the participation of government and non-government groups.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, according to official figures.
The association’s head Abdullah Al Radwan said the initiative aims to offer psychological and social support to Kuwaitis and expatriates to counter “negative ideas” conductive to suicide.
According to him, main motives for suicide include psychological disorders, social isolation, lack of religious beliefs, drug addiction and electronic games.
To publicise the initiative, the campaigners plan to print brochures in different languages and provide them to embassies in the countries, Al Radwan said.
Other efforts will include posting road billboards, producing videos and holding courses to raise anti-suicide awareness, he added.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.