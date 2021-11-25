Cairo: Kuwait has started online issuance of tourism visas to citizens of more than 50 countries and certain professionals residing in the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), local media reported.
This type of visa was previously issued upon arrival at the Kuwait airport, but was suspended more than a year ago as part of restrictions prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, tourism visas to Kuwait have been issued via the website of the Interior Ministry to citizens of 53 countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Norway, Turkey, China, Canada, South Korea, France, Malysia and the Netherlands, according to Al Rai newspaper.
Some residents in the GCC countries doing certain jobs are also entitled to obtain these visas. They include doctors, pharmacists, lawyers, engineers, judges, prosecutors, university teachers, media people, pilots, system analysts, software programmers, managers, businesspeople, diplomats, corporate owners and representatives as well as holders of the Saudi premium residency permits.
Applicants to the tourism visas can also make electronic payment of the required fees, the ministry said.