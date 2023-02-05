Dubai: The Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission has given the green light for the Ministry of Education to hire foreign talent for the 2023/2024 academic year.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the ministry has launched its recruitment drive, with applications now being accepted through its website. The ministry said it is seeking highly qualified non-Kuwaiti teachers for local contracts in general education schools.
The sought-after specialties for male teachers include English, French, Mathematics, Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Philosophy, Arabic, and Computer Science.
Sons of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis, along with graduates from the College of Education and both public and private universities in Kuwait, are encouraged to apply. The Arabic teaching positions are reserved for the offspring of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis.
For female teachers, the ministry is looking for specialists in Arabic, English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, with a focus on Computer. This position is open only to children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis who graduated from universities within the country.