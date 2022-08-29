Cairo: An Indian expatriate in Kuwait has hanged himself to death in an apparent suicide as a compatriot’s life was saved after a suicide bid, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
In the first case, the body of the 27-year-old man was found after he had hanged himself with a rope to the ceiling of a room in a shared residence in Al Farwanyia area, Al Anba added, quoting a security source.
His friends said he had experienced a financial problem and depression.
Meanwhile, another Indian expatriate is being interrogated over his attempt to commit suicide by slitting his hand arteries, the source said.
A friend of the expatriate reported his suicide attempt and he was hospitalised.
The source did not rule out the expatriate’s deportation over the suicide bid. Neither the motive for the suicide attempt nor his age was clear.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.