Dubai: All arrivals in Kuwait will have to self-quarantine at home for 10 days starting from December 26, local media reported.
According to the country’s cabinet, all incoming passengers must have a negative PCR test done 48 hours ahead of arrival in Kuwait. They shall be subject to a 10-day home quarantine, but can end the quarantine before this period if they have a negative PCR test 72 hours after their arrival.
During an extraordinary meeting held yesterday, the cabinet also approved a decision making booster dose of the vaccine mandatory as of January 2 for those who got vaccinated nine months earlier.
Following the increase in coronavirus cases around the world, the Cabinet advised both citizens and expats not to travel, unless necessary, and to follow all health guidelines and precautions to overcome this phase
The Cabinet also tasked field teams and committees with accurately implementing the health requirements to stem the spread of coronavirus.