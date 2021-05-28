Cairo: A Filipino domestic helper in Kuwait claimed abuse from her employer had prompted her to attempt suicide earlier this month, local media reported.
The woman, now in hospital, accused her Arab female sponsor of holding her against her will for two years and physically abusing her.
On May 16, the Filipina, aged 26, attempted suicide by drinking a bathroom-cleaning liquid and was transferred to a Kuwaiti hospital.
Frequent abuse
After being in a coma for nine days, her condition improved and police investigators went to the hospital to question her.
She claimed that her employer, who works at a private medical centre in Kuwait, frequently abused her and that the maid had earlier made an unsuccessful escape attempt, security sources said.
Authorities ordered the arrest of the sponsor to question her over the maid’s allegations.