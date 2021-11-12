Dubai: A Kuwaiti fashionista has been arrested after 'leaking' an outrageous video of herself having sex with an unknown man, local media reported.
The porn tape has since gone viral on social media, sparking a huge uproar in Kuwait, a conservative Muslim country. Many people called on authorities to take immediate action.
The woman, identified as B.B, and her boyfriend were arrested after Kuwait's Public Prosecution issued an order. Both are now under investigation
The woman has a past record of sharing provocative content on her social media channels, seeking to get more followers, something seen as being contrary to the norms and traditions of Kuwait.
This is not the first time Kuwait authorities have arrested social media celebrities for sharing indecent content violating religious and traditional norms.
Earlier, Sarah Al Kandari and her then-husband Ahmed Al Enezi had come under fire following a video violating public decency in Kuwait and were sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour. However, the appeals court overturned the ruling against them last January. Instead, they were fined KD 10,000 ($33,000), the video clip was deleted, and the sentence of two-year imprisonment with labour was cancelled.