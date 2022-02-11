Cairo: Kuwait’s labour authorities have extended a grace period allowing arrivals on entry business visas to obtain work permits, an official has said.
The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) has issued an administrative circular extending the related grace period until March 31, PAM Director-General Ahmed Al Mussa added in media remarks.
He noted that the extension applies to such visas issued before November 24, 2021.
“Directives have been made to labour affairs sector, affiliated departments and the Information System Centre Directorate regarding the extension,” he said.
The circular was issued within directives of a ministerial committee tackling COVID-19 emergencies, Al Mussa added.
Kuwait has begun to see a significant drop in daily infection rats after a recent spike.