Cairo: Kuwait’s aviation authorities have expected nearly 6 million travellers to use the country’s main airport during the summer season.
The Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said in a predicted breakdown that 2.9 million passengers will depart from Kuwait International Airport and 3 million others will arrive.
Starting from June 1 till September 30, around 43,156 flights will be operated at the airport equally for departure and arrival flights, according to DGCA spokesman Saad Al Otaibi.
“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has requested all airlines and ground service companies to raise readiness levels and increase the numbers of their staff to improve services provided for passengers and upgrade operation efficiency during the summer season,” he added.
Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, hosts a large community of migrant workers.