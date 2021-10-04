Dubai: Expat employees who held government jobs in Kuwait are reportedly complaining of delays in receiving their end of service indemnity due to the liquidity crisis the country is suffering, local media reported.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, which quoted informed sources, there are challenges being faced by some. The Civil Service Commission is said to have requested the Ministry of Finance to transfer the budget covering the payments and end of services to distribute it to government agencies, and disburse after obtaining necessary approvals.
“The end-of-service benefits for expats, irrespective of whether their services were terminated due to the Kuwaitisation policy or they resigned from the government sector, have turned into a real crisis. The periods for disbursing the end of service dues have been extended for months due to lack of the necessary liquidity from the Ministry of Finance,” sources said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has recently circulated to government agencies the rules of the draft budget “2022/2023 fiscal year”, and demanded each entity to estimate end of service dues for expatriates, and include them in the end-of-service compensation clause in their draft budget.