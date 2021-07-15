While the decision is not official, it is expected that the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) will issue a ruling very soon. Image Credit: Yasmena Al Mulla

Kuwait City: After months of wait, a decision to allow expatriates above the age of 60, who hold a high school degree or less, to renew their residency permits is in its final stage, local media reported.

According to sources, expats above 60 years old will be able to renew their residency permit as long as they pay 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars yearly. The amount includes health insurance and work permit fees.

While the decision is not official, it is expected that the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) will issue a ruling very soon.

Backlash

Many people took to social media to criticise the decision calling it “irrational” and “illogical”.

Citizens and residents using the hashtag “I am against the decision” to show their discontent with the decision.

If the decision goes into effect, that would mean expats would need to pay 166 Kuwaiti dinars a month just to remain in the country. It is unclear if that money would have to come out of the pocket of the resident or their employer.

Several people questioned the logic behind the decision as they pointed out that the fee does not take into consideration housing fees and daily living costs. Added to this, many expats are in Kuwait to make a living to support their families back home.

As of January 1, 2021, Kuwait has put in place a decision to stop renewing residency permits of non-Kuwaitis above the age of 60 and who hold a high school degree or less.