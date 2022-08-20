Cairo: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has asked for increasing the numbers of foreign employees to meet the needs of mosques in remote areas, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The ministry has applied to the state employment agency, the Civil Service Commission, to approve more employees from Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis alike due to urban expansion in the country, Al Jarida added.
In its request for new employees, the ministry also cited recent resignations, deaths and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.
“The number of non-Kuwaiti employees has increased to meet the needs of mosques in outlying areas where Kuwaitis do not wish to work, such as mosques in border areas, farmlands and chalets because they are located far away from urban spots,” the ministry was quoted by the paper as saying.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million. In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment to redress demographic imbalance along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the pandemic.