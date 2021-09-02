Cairo: Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad and US President Joe Biden had reviewed “close and distinguished” ties between the two countries in a phone conversation, the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA has reported.
During the phone call made by Biden, the US president emphasised “unwavering” support for Kuwait’s security and stability, the agency added.
Biden also thanked Kuwait for its role in facilitating the safe transit of evacuees from Afghanistan.
Emir Nawaf, meanwhile, underscored the strength of the Kuwaiti-US ties, describing the two countries as friends and allies.
He congratulated the US president on success of the large evacuation operation from Afghanistan. The Emir also invited Biden to visit Kuwait.
On Tuesday, the US wrapped up a self-imposed pullout from Afghanistan, ending a war of nearly 20 years there. In the preceding days, the US and Western allies had carried out a hectic mass airlift of their citizens and Afghan collaborators after the Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan.