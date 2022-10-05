Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Emir on Wednesday re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah as Prime Minister and tasked him with forming new government, according to an Emiri order, state news agency Kuna said.
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf will nominate members of the new Cabinet and refer their names “to us to issue a decree for their appointment,” the Emiri Order said.
"The prime minister should implement this order and submit it to the National Assembly. It is effective as off now and to be published in the official Gazette.”
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf on Sunday submitted the resignation of his government to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
His decision followed the announcement of results of parliamentary elections.
The Cabinet approved a decree calling the National Assembly to convene on Tuesday. According to article No.57 of the Kuwaiti constitution, the government will be formed at the beginning of each legislative chapter.
The poll results showed that most of the so-called pro-government lawmakers had lost their districts while the Shiite bloc added more seats. Meanwhile, the Islamic Constitutional Movement, Kuwait’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, has consolidated its share in the 50-seat assembly.